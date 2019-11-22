Thomasin Mckenzie to present award at Attitude Awards

The Attitude Awards, which celebrate the achievements of Kiwis living with disabilities, will feature a stellar line-up of local talent at its flagship event at Auckland’s SkyCity tonight, including JOJO RABBIT star Thomasin McKenzie, comedian Tom Sainsbury, TVNZ news presenters John Campbell and Simon Dallow and performances from William Waiirua (Dancing With The Stars), comedian Willy De Wit and opera singer Tim McCallum.

Now in its 12th year and attended by more than 650 New Zealanders, including many prominent figures from the disability sector, the black-tie gala event recognises nine categories including Youth Spirit, Leadership, Support Superstar, Employer and Entrepreneur Award. An hour-long television special, packed with entertainment, winners, and highlights from the night will be broadcast on TVNZ1 on December 1st.

Actress Thomasin McKenzie, who will be presenting the prestigious Attitude ACC Supreme Award, commented: “It is a privilege to help showcase representation and inclusion at this incredibly special, and uniquely Kiwi event. The stories from this year’s finalists have inspired me and I’m excited to play a part in celebrating New Zealand’s unsung heroes.”

ACC is once again principal sponsor for the awards. Other sponsors and supporters for the awards are The Lion Foundation, Air New Zealand, Barfoot and Thompson, Datacom, APM, Ricoh, Drake Medox, Ministry of Health and HealthCare NZ.





