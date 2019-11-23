HealthCare NZ congratulates 2019 Attitude Awards winners

HealthCare NZ congratulates all of the winners and finalists at the 2019 Attitude Awards, which was held this evening in Auckland.

Chief Executive Vanessa Dudley says HealthCare NZ is proud to continue its involvement with the awards, which show that living with disability is no barrier to possibilities and achieving goals.

“HealthCare NZ has been part of this prestigious evening since 2016 and we extend huge congratulations to all of this year’s deserving winners and finalists.”

“As sponsors of the 2019 Spirit of Attitude Award, we are thrilled to celebrate a group of people who have not let disability stand in their way of reaching their personal goals and have risen to the challenges they face with a positive determination and can-do spirit.”

“At HealthCare NZ, we see every day the impact that reaching for and achieving your goals can make in someone’s life. Whether it is large or small, each goal reached connects people and their communities.”

Ms Dudley says the awards also recognise New Zealanders who are working hard to raise awareness and acceptance within our communities, support others with a disability and who work to promote change.

“Many of the finalists and recipients at this evening’s ceremony will not have had public recognition for their work and achievements, and work quietly behind the scenes to make a difference.”



