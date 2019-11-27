Alcohol&Me gets reimagined by YoungShand

Wednesday, 27th November, 2019 – Auckland, New Zealand

Lion New Zealand’s alcohol education platform, Alcohol&Me gets reimagined by YoungShand.

With over 47% of Kiwis looking to make changes to their drinking habits as a result of stricter drinking laws and growing interest in overall health and wellness, Lion New Zealand has provided a refreshed interactive digital solution via YoungShand.

Over 40,000 Kiwis have visited Lion’s online alcohol education platform, Alcohol&Me, since its relaunch in July this year – a 945% increase from the same period last year. Already achieving more than the total number of visits for 2018 within a few months, these results prove that Kiwis are ready to make a positive change.

First launched in 2013 as part of Lion’s commitment to reducing alcohol-related harm within the community, Alcohol&Me helps educate Kiwis on how alcohol affects the body and mind, empowering them to make smarter drinking choices.

While the practical, evidence-based information and tips provided by Alcohol&Me remained steadfast, the site itself was falling behind the times and missing opportunities for engagement. Exacerbated by the fact that the original site wasn’t built for mobile, an overwhelming number of participants were accessing the site from their smartphones.

“The Alcohol&Me brand has grown organically from very humble roots, but seven years on, there was a big disconnect between the user experience in our face-to-face workshops and the online version of the programme. We knew from participant research that the content was good, but it was no longer engaging enough to hold people’s attention online,” says Alcohol&Me Programme Manager, Jude Walter.

To bring Alcohol&Me up to speed and meet growing demand, a complete rebuild was undertaken by the YoungShand team. The project was a true collaboration between the client, in-house design and developer teams. New illustrations and animations were brought to life through a flexible front-end framework, creating a mobile-friendly, immersive experience that is

engaging to users.

One of the standout features on the site is the highly interactive standard drink pour, designed to give users a more real-world experience so they can learn how to pour a standard drink by sight. In addition, the update to the interactive blood alcohol simulator shows users exactly how male and female bodies process alcohol throughout a night, depending on the number of drinks consumed.

The site also boasts improved analytics tracking and full CMS functionality.

Visitors showed strong engagement as soon as the website was relaunched - with over 12,000 goal completions, a 2% bounce rate and average time on site of over seven minutes in the first month.

“We knew the upgrade would reap benefits, but the response from users to date has far surpassed our expectations. Right from the start, the YoungShand team just got it – they listened to what we wanted to achieve and then set about finding new and exciting ways to deliver this. The result is a site that we are all very proud of and one that will continue to help kiwis to stay safe and sociable when they drink for years to come,” says Walter.

Check out the site at alcoholandme.org.nz, and you too can learn how to make smarter drinking choices.

Credits:

Client – Lion

Alcohol&Me Programme Manager: Jude Walter

Agency – YoungShand

Executive Producer: Kat Cox

Creative Director: Scott Maddox

Account Director: Tymon Rackley

Lead Designer: Ryan Overeem

Designer: Marty Goldschmitz

Developer: Jeremy Prowse

Developer: Chris Alwin

Developer: Brady Edgar Production

Assistant: Michelle Sokol

