Graduates Achieve 100 Percent Success Rate

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Northland District Health Board


A graduation ceremony was held on Tuesday for the latest intake of Northland DHB health care assistants studying for their NZQA Certificate in Health & Wellbeing after they achieved a 100 percent success rate for their studies.

The 26 graduates completed the Level 3 qualification first run as a pilot programme in 2017. The Certificate designed by NZQA for health care assistants (HCAs) working in hospital environments is now recognised nationally throughout New Zealand and Australia.

The course takes six to nine months to complete and aims to recognise and build on participant’s skills and knowledge to enhance the delivery of patient and whānau centred care. Trainees undertake three paid study days that align with the unit standards, and the practical work they do on the wards requires written verification from nurse managers.

2019 Graduates’ Sylvia Dodd and Sue Whalley said they not only learnt a lot from their studies but also got to know other HCAs working in the Hospital. They both commented on the continuous support from Nursing and Midwifery Directorate NETP nurse & HCA educator Carmel Henry. And said they now feel confident enough to take on further Level 4 studies.

Carmel’s role is to profile, recruit into and coordinate the course comprised of 16 NZQA unit standards (75 points) that trainees complete over a series of three written modules. She also assesses the written workbooks which are in turn moderated by Careerforce and NZQA.

There are 30 spaces available in two intakes per year, all fully funded by Northland DHB for HCAs from a variety of clinical areas in Whangarei and District Hospitals. Carmel encourages other HCAs to make the most of the opportunity.

“Feedback from those who have completed the qualification attests to an increased level of confidence from learnng new skills. And a real sense of the DHB valuing their role. All they need to do is get managerial approval to apply.”


