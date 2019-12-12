News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

EBE doctors strongly rebut Defence of Meat article

Thursday, 12 December 2019, 11:04 am
Press Release: Evidence Based Eating NZ


Four New Zealand medical doctors have issued a strongly worded rebuttal of a republished article displayed on Stuff yesterday afternoon and titled 'In Defence of Meat'.

Backed by a wealth of overseas evidence all four have several years of combined clinical experience in treating illness with plant-based nutrition and together they issue the following comments on yesterday's article:

It was such a shame to see your article “In Defence of Meat” peddle mistruths about plant-based nutrition.

Meat is not under attack. It’s simply that the majority of nutritional evidence supports a mostly plant based diet as the healthiest way to eat with good evidence that a completely plant based diet made of up of whole foods can actually reverse changes of common long term conditions such as the artery blockage in heart disease and the insulin resistance of type 2 diabetes.

Add to this the benefits of weight loss and resolution of low grade inflammation then many other conditions too, are remediable this way.

For those wanting to lower their risk of common cancers then the evidence supports whole food plant-based (WFPB) nutrition. It also improves the chances of cure and recovery from cancer therapy.

The claims made over bioavailability of nutrients and protein are not supported by real world evidence in today’s calorie sufficient western world.

The constant overlooking of the therapeutic effects of a plant based diet are denying Kiwis the knowledge they need to take control of their health and unnecessary deaths and suffering are the result.

By painting the issue as an ideological battle you distort the truth as it’s widely understood.

The evidence is strong enough for the American College of Lifestyle Medicine to adopt a whole food plant-based diet as their nutrition plan of choice when making change.

And, we have up to date New Zealand evidence which shows that eating WFPB does not result in increased expenditure.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Evidence Based Eating NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 