Middlemore Hospital’s Burns Centre Needs Your Support

19 December 2019

Middlemore Hospital’s National Burns Centre Needs Your Support

Middlemore Hospital’s National Burns Centre are treating 8 out of the 14 White Island/Whaakari victims who remain severely burned

Middlemore Foundation is asking for donations towards the Middlemore National Burns Centre to help ease the immense pressure their staff are currently under in the aftermath of the Whaakari/White Island volcanic eruption.

This tragic event has affected many victims, families and staff at Middlemore Hospital’s National Burns Centre where they are currently treating 8 out of the 14 victims, and co-ordinating the care effort nation-wide.

Patients being treated at the National Burn Centre have suffered some indescribable injuries. Because of the nature of their burns, they need to undergo lengthy and painful treatments with many of them having to endure long periods in isolation due to a very high risk of infection.

Middlemore Foundation Chief Executive Sandra Geange says the National Burn Centre team is very stretched at this time.

“Middlemore Foundation are asking for money over goods to support this appeal, due to time and resource constraints. This is to speed up the process and provide support as fast as possible where needed,” she says.

Donations can be made online at: https://www.middlemorefoundation.org.nz/donate

Bank deposits can be made to Middlemore Foundation’s Westpac account: 03-0173-0026663-00.

Please reference donations as ‘BURNS UNIT’.

“Your support for the National Burn Centre will make a huge difference.

“Your compassion and generosity means so much to us here at the Middlemore Foundation, and to the caring professionals who staff the National Burn Centre. But most of all, it is the patients and families who benefit most. Please accept our heartfelt thank you,” says Sandra.

-ends-





