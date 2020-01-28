News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Health Alert: Possible Hepatitis A Exposure

Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 11:47 am
Press Release: Canterbury DHB

28 January 2020

Canterbury DHB’s public health team want to hear from anyone who dined at Madam Woo restaurant on 15 and 17 January, due to possible Hepatitis A exposure

Canterbury DHB’s public health team want to hear from anyone who dined at Madam Woo restaurant on 15 and 17 January, due to possible Hepatitis A exposure

Community and Public Health are advising people who ate at Madam Woo Christchurch (255 St Asaph Street) at any time on 15 or 17 January 2020 that they may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

An urgent Hepatitis A vaccination is being offered to diners who have no previous immunity to Hepatitis A. You would be considered to have immunity if you’ve already been vaccinated or had Hepatitis A.

People who ate food from Madam Woo Christchurch – either dine in – takeaway or from a meal delivery service should call the public health team in Christchurch as soon as possible – please call 03 364 1777 and ask to speak to a Health Protection Officer.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink says there is a limited window of opportunity to provide vaccinations which will provide the best protection to prevent someone going on to develop Hepatitis A. People who dined on 15 January have until Wednesday 29 January to receive the vaccination, and those who dined on 17 January have until Friday 31 January to be vaccinated.

Dr Pink thanked the team at Madam Woo for their cooperation.

“The team have been extremely good to work with. It’s important to stress that there is no ongoing risk of infection to anyone who dines at Madam Woo now,” he said.

What is Hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A is an infectious disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. It stops the liver from working properly. Hepatitis A is rare in New Zealand, but you may be at increased risk if you plan to travel overseas. Further information on signs and symptoms can be found here: https://www.cph.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/med0007.pdf

How many people are you trying to contact?

We’ve managed to contact most diners through contact information Madam Woo had, but we estimate there are around 40 people we still need to contact.

