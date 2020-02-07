News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Bowel screening programme detects cancer in 500

Friday, 7 February 2020, 12:20 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Bowel screening programme detects cancer in 500 New Zealanders


Date: 7 February 2020


South Aucklander David Broughton has just got back from a surprise visit to whānau in Australia. He was prompted to make the journey after being treated for bowel cancer earlier last year.

David is one of more than 500 New Zealanders who’ve had their cancer detected through the National Bowel Screening Programme, which is being progressively introduced around the country. As well as finding cancers in 500 people since it started in July 2017, the programme has removed thousands of polyps (growths) that can become cancerous in time.

David, 65, is thankful to his wife for pushing him to do the free bowel screening test, “I’d been feeling dizzy but didn’t have any other symptoms. My wife said ‘just get it done; you never know’,” he says.

The test came back positive and a colonoscopy revealed David had stage-three bowel cancer.

“Most of my children live in Australia, so it was a shock for them to hear the news. As soon as I was well, I wanted to go over and surprise them for Christmas and play Santa for my mokopuna.”

Playing Santa is second nature to David who is the resident Santa at a local mall every year. He’s also an extra in movies and advertisements, including his latest role in a Singapore Airlines advertisement.

David went on to have surgery and a course of chemotherapy. Since finishing treatment in October, he has focused on improving his health so he could make the trip to see his whānau.

David says he’s grateful to the bowel screening programme for undoubtedly saving his life and is encouraging others, particularly Māori and Pacific people, to do the test.

“When you get the test in the mail, don’t think twice. Do it! If bowel cancer is found early, you can overcome it. Don’t get diagnosed when it’s too late.”

The National Bowel Screening Programme is available free to people aged 60 to 74 in 10 of the country’s District Health Boards. Another six DHBs are set to join the programme this year. A list of DHBs offering bowel screening, and those still to join the programme, can be found here.

Stories like David’s, as well as being heart-warming, demonstrate the value of bowel screening, says Dr Jane O’Hallahan, Clinical Director of the National Screening Unit.

“The programme is designed to detect early cancers in people who are usually not even aware there is anything wrong. People who are diagnosed with early stage bowel cancer, and who receive treatment early, have a 90% chance of long term survival.

“With this life saving programme becoming available to more and more New Zealanders, we are making inroads into reducing deaths from our second most common cancer.

“If you or a family member have received a test kit in the mail, please do the test and send it back. For more than 500 New Zealanders that simple task has saved their lives,” says Dr O’Hallahan.

Facts about bowel cancer
· New Zealand has one of the highest rates of bowel cancer in the world.
· Bowel cancer kills as many people as breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.
· More than 3,000 New Zealanders are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year and about than 1200 die from it.
· Bowel cancer is more common in those over 60 and affects more men than women.
· Common symptoms may include:
· A change to your normal pattern of going to the toilet that continues for several weeks.
· Blood in your bowel motion (poo).
· Although these symptoms are usually caused by other conditions, it’s important to get them checked by your doctor.

· People don’t need to register for bowel screening; they will automatically be contacted by mail to participate in the programme. However, people aged 60 – 74 years are encouraged to ensure their contact details are up to date with their family doctor.

For more information about the programme, please visit www.timetoscreen.nz, or call 0800 924 432, or talk to your family doctor.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 