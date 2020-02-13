Dr Curtis Walker Re-elected Chairperson Of The Medical Council Of New Zealand

At the Council’s first meeting of the year on Tuesday 11 February, Dr Curtis Walker (Te Whakatōhea, Ngāti Porou) was re-elected chairperson of the Medical Council of New Zealand for another 12 months.

Dr Walker was first appointed to Council in July 2015 following the Council’s election earlier that year and was subsequently re-elected in March 2018.

Dr Walker also holds the position of Kaihautu Tuarua/Deputy Chairperson Te Ohu Rata o Aotearoa – Māori Medical Practitioners Association (Te ORA) and has a long standing commitment to improving Māori health and is a strong advocate for health equity.

Dr Walker currently works as a renal and general physician at MidCentral District Health Board.

Ms Susan Hughes QC was re-elected deputy chair.

Ms Hughes who is a lay member was first appointed to Council in May 2013.

Ms Hughes was a partner in the New Plymouth law firm of Govett Quilliam for 18 years, leaving in 2006 to commence practice at the independent Bar. She was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2007 and continues her practice in New Plymouth.

