Health experts ask politicians to work together on COVID-19



New Zealand infectious disease and public health experts ask politicians to work together on COVID-19.

Please don’t turn COVID-19 into an opportunity for political point scoring in election year. That’s the plea from a group of top infectious disease and public health experts to politicians in an editorial in this week’s New Zealand Medical Journal.

The editorial was signed by more than 50 specialists who fear politicking could prevent the public absorbing important information to help minimise the virus’ impact.

The editorial describes the current situation as a ‘genuine health crisis’ that is likely to worsen as the new virus spreads throughout our population.

“Although it is election year, we insist politicians resist the urge to scaremonger in an attempt to score points in the media. Instead, they should use their moments in the spotlight to amplify messages of our health system’s preparedness and how New Zealanders can individually make a difference at this critical time,’’ the editorial says.

The experts suggest a cross-party parliamentary task force on COVID-19 as one way to get political parties working productively together.

The editorial describes the level of fear in the community as high. Some of this is due to an overabundance of information and misinformation.

“When people are scared or ill-informed, they aren’t at their best. When they are well-informed they can make a huge difference both as individuals and as members of the wider community. This is very true with COVID-19, where every person practising good hygiene and cough etiquette can radically impact the spread of this disease. When the virus spreads further throughout our communities, and authorities ask people to limit social contact and self-isolate, co-operation with these necessary measures will play a crucial role in minimising COVID-19’s spread and protecting the most vulnerable among us.”

The editorial says this is the time for politicians to show leadership and service to the New Zealand population. Leave the media to report on matters of public interest and concern and instead focus on spreading essential information.

The Government is being advised by teams of public health, infection and pandemic preparation specialists. Criticising the system can undermine their work and heighten people’s fear.

“Teams of infectious disease, public health and primary care experts are advising the Government on the best way to deal with this threat. Specialist members of our country’s health system have been preparing for such a scenario for many years and their plans are being put into action, and tweaked where necessary as new information comes to hand. These experts are monitoring the rapidly-changing situation, looking to what is being done and what is working in other countries, and giving pragmatic, evidence-based advice on a regular basis. Politicking and criticising these professionals who are working hard on behalf of the country does nothing more than undermine them and public confidence in our system,” the editorial says.



https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2003/NZMJ_COVID19_editorial.docx



© Scoop Media

