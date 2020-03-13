People Are Our Priority- GPS2020 Is Going Digital

Due to continued uncertainty around Covid-19 (coronavirus), Le Va announced today its GPS2020: Growing Pasifika Solutions bi-annual conference will now move to a digital platform, to be held April 8.

Le Va chief executive, Denise Kingi-‘Ulu’ave, said people are our priority and safety comes first.

"After careful consideration and consultation with public health experts, we have made a decision to reformat Le Va’s GPS2020 Growing Pasifika Solutions conference to a FREE, innovative and interactive digital experience."

Senior leaders of Le Va believe this is the right move as a precautionary measure to minimise any potential community spread of the virus.

Mrs Kingi-‘Ulu’ave said the team is already working hard to make GPS2020 an unforgettable experience with digital innovations that will be out of the ordinary. Participants will have the opportunity to watch and interact with speakers, hosted by talented Tagata Pasifika’s John Pulu, from the comfort and safety of their own home or office.

This event had been anticipated to be Le Va’s biggest and best conference yet, but they see a way forward in reformatting this to a digital platform.

Kingi-Ulu’ave said this is an opportunity to rally together and show that nothing gets Pasifika down.

"We as Pacific peoples are well known for our resilience and resourcefulness. We are well acquainted with the need to adapt to changing environments in order to survive. This innate ability is nicely summarised in the Tongan proverb ta ki liku, ta ki fanga - "adept on weather-beaten coast or on sheltered bay". This proverb refers to one who is adept in many settings."

To register, visit www.gps2020.nz

More about Le Va:

Le Va is a non-government organisation that was formed in 2007 at the request of the Ministry of Health to build the capability and capacity of the Pasifika mental health workforce. Since then, Le Va’s work has broadened and today includes Pasifika workforce development across other health areas including addictions, public health and disability. It leads Pasifika suicide prevention, violence prevention, cultural competency training for the non-Pasifika health workforce and managing scholarships for Pasifika health students on behalf of the Ministry of Health.

