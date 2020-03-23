News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NZNO Calls For Decisiveness And Unity In COVID-19 Response

Monday, 23 March 2020, 12:35 pm
Press Release: NZNO

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) is calling for decisiveness in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and says people in Aotearoa New Zealand should be ready to move to alert level 3 or 4 immediately.

NZNO Associate Professional Services Manager Hilary Graham-Smith said the Government and Ministry of Health are providing guidance and direction in preparing the public for a move up the alert scale to levels 3 and 4.

"When that call comes people in Aotearoa New Zealand should be prepared and informed and know exactly what to do. We should be listening very carefully so we act in unison to keep ourselves and others safe from COVID-19.

"We need to take this pandemic very seriously and the public needs to be hearing one clear and authoritative voice with regards to what it should do.

"NZNO is calling on all health professionals to be united in their responses to COVID-19 so that people in Aotearoa New Zealand can have trust and confidence and act decisively when the Government makes that decision."

She said NZNO fully supports moving to level 3 and/or 4 on the alert scale, and immediately if that is deemed necessary.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZNO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 