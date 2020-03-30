A Message For Media: Please Stop Trying To Contact The Family Of The Woman Who Died Yesterday

The family of the woman who died from COVID-19 in Greymouth yesterday has requested privacy.

Various family members are being hounded by media today.

They appreciate that a person connected to the family spoke to a reporter, but they ask that you respect their privacy and stop calling, sending social media messages and leaving voice messages on phones.

The family ask to be left alone to come to terms with what has happened and to grieve.

They are not interested in doing any media interviews.

Thank you.

Please Be Kind.

