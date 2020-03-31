News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Parkinson’s New Zealand Together Online, Globally, But Remaining In A Bubble

Tuesday, 31 March 2020, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Parkinson's New Zealand

While many parts of the world are in lockdown and Kiwis are isolating within their own bubbles, over 5,500 people from over 76 countries will meet online for the largest Parkinson’s online conference from April 1-3.

Running for three days, INSIGHT into PD 2020 is delivered entirely online, with over 60 world class speakers presenting on a range of topics - research, exercise, nutrition & living positively with Parkinson’s.

In New Zealand, it’s estimated there are currently more than 11,500 people living with Parkinson’s. This number is expected to grow significantly within the next two decades.

With a recent announcement abroad from the United Kingdom, that people who have Parkinson’s are at a higher risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19, this online conference could not have come at a better time, offering access to the latest information and research in the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Parkinson’s New Zealand Charitable Trust’s very own Tammy Ramsey-Evans, Director of Clinical Services, and also a Registered Nurse with 20 years’ experience, is a speaker at the global online conference.

Tammy Ramsey- Evans says, “As part of our response to Covid-19 we have had to stop home visits with people and find other ways to connect, including online. Our Parkinson’s Nurses are committed to staying in touch with people who need our care during this incredibly challenging time. Whether calling, emailing or video conferencing, our nurses are making sure that we remain responsive to people with Parkinson’s, their families and carers.

At this unprecedented time of closed borders and people isolated at home, the need has never been greater for families living with Parkinson’s to have access to the latest research and education about managing their condition. This global online conference gives them that sense of belonging, with thousands connecting at the same time.”

Tammy Ramsey- Evans’ presentation – titled “Collaboration – our strength is not as individuals but as a collective”, is one of 60 world class presentations from Parkinson’s researchers and speakers presenting over the next three days.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Parkinson's New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 