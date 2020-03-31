Parkinson’s New Zealand Together Online, Globally, But Remaining In A Bubble

While many parts of the world are in lockdown and Kiwis are isolating within their own bubbles, over 5,500 people from over 76 countries will meet online for the largest Parkinson’s online conference from April 1-3.

Running for three days, INSIGHT into PD 2020 is delivered entirely online, with over 60 world class speakers presenting on a range of topics - research, exercise, nutrition & living positively with Parkinson’s.

In New Zealand, it’s estimated there are currently more than 11,500 people living with Parkinson’s. This number is expected to grow significantly within the next two decades.

With a recent announcement abroad from the United Kingdom, that people who have Parkinson’s are at a higher risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19, this online conference could not have come at a better time, offering access to the latest information and research in the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Parkinson’s New Zealand Charitable Trust’s very own Tammy Ramsey-Evans, Director of Clinical Services, and also a Registered Nurse with 20 years’ experience, is a speaker at the global online conference.

Tammy Ramsey- Evans says, “As part of our response to Covid-19 we have had to stop home visits with people and find other ways to connect, including online. Our Parkinson’s Nurses are committed to staying in touch with people who need our care during this incredibly challenging time. Whether calling, emailing or video conferencing, our nurses are making sure that we remain responsive to people with Parkinson’s, their families and carers.

“At this unprecedented time of closed borders and people isolated at home, the need has never been greater for families living with Parkinson’s to have access to the latest research and education about managing their condition. This global online conference gives them that sense of belonging, with thousands connecting at the same time.”

Tammy Ramsey- Evans’ presentation – titled “Collaboration – our strength is not as individuals but as a collective”, is one of 60 world class presentations from Parkinson’s researchers and speakers presenting over the next three days.

