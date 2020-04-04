NDHB Situation Update And Important Info Re Latest Confirmed Case Of COVID-19

Did you shop at New World Kaikohe from 20-30 March?

Northland Public Health Officials advise anyone who shopped at New World Kaikohe between 20 and 30 March to keep a close eye on their health.

This is following the contact tracing conducted on the latest confirmed case of COVID-19.

Northland DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Catherine Jackson says this is a good reminder to stay at home if you are not well.

“While I acknowledge our community will feel concerned, you only need to be tested if you have symptoms of Covid-19.”

Testing well people can create a false sense of security. Just because you test negative today, doesn’t mean you won’t get COVID-19 and test positive another day. The best time to be tested is if you have symptoms.

Supermarkets are essential services during Alert Level 4 of the Covid-19 response. The management and team at New World in Kaikohe have taken all the necessary precautions to provide a safe environment for their customers.

Dr Jackson adds, “There are things you can do to keep yourself and your whānau safe when accessing essential services. Only go when you really need to, wash your hands when you get home and keep social distancing. If possible have just one person from your bubble run errands.”

Northland District Health Board has seven Community Based Testing Centres throughout Northland including Kaitaia. These have been in place for over two weeks, and we were the first DHB in NZ to establish all of ours.

“To date, there have been 1047 COVID-19 tests taken across Northland. The Community Based Testing Centres are open Monday to Friday, 9am until 4pm.

“There are also after-hours services available across the region. If someone is unwell and they need to be seen they will be seen and tested.”

Volumes of COVID-19 tests reveal equitable access for Māori in Northland. 390 of the 1047 tests in Northland have been for people who identify as Māori, representing 37.2 percent of all tests carried out. Māori make up 33.9 percent of the Northland population.

Anyone with acute respiratory infection and at least one of the following symptoms: cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, head cold, loss of sense of smell with or without fever will be tested for COVID-19.

We also reiterate that we have no confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in any Northland hospitals.

Bay of Islands Hospital - 0 9 404 0280

Dargaville Hospital - 09 439 3330

Kaitaia Hospital - 09 408 9180

Whangarei Hospital – 09 430 4100

For more information go to the government website www.covid19.govt.nz

Situation Update for Northland - 4 April, 2020

Total 14 Cases (13 confirmed and 1 probable). No confirmed cases have been admitted to a Northland hospital. 10 cases are in self-isolation in the community. 4 cases have recovered. https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-current-situation/covid-19-current-cases#dhbs To date, there have been 1047 COVID-19 tests taken across Northland. Volumes of COVID-19 tests reveal equitable access for Māori in Northland. 390 of the 1047 tests in Northland have been for people who identify as Māori, representing 37.2 percent of all tests carried out. Māori make up 33.9 percent of the Northland population. Out of those tests: 8 of the 14 cases in Northland were tested at a CBTC

© Scoop Media

