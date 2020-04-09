News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Change Of Site For COVID-19 Assessment Centre In Ōpōtiki Launching On Thursday

Thursday, 9 April 2020, 7:07 am
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

There has been a change of venue for the COVID-19 assessment centre which is being launched in Ōpōtiki on Thursday 9 April.

The “Pop Up | Drive Thru” centre will now be located at:

The Ōpōtiki Senior Citizens Hall
1 King Street (corner of King and Nelson Streets)
Ōpōtiki

There will be personnel at the original site, Ōpōtiki Memorial Park, to redirect those members of the public who arrive at the previously advertised location.

From Thursday, going forward, the centre will operate three days a week until further notice. It will run on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10am-2pm.

Ōpōtiki Pop Up | Drive Thru
COVID-19 Assessment Centre

The Ōpōtiki Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC), based at The Ōpōtiki Senior Citizens Hall is a drive-thru facility. The purpose is to assess, test and manage people with potential COVID-19 symptoms. This is to allow Ōpōtiki residents access to local COVID-19 assessment and testing.

All patients with the following symptoms are eligible to be seen at the drive-thru facility:

Cough

Shortness of Breath

Sore Throat

Runny Nose

All symptoms can be with or without fever. If you have your NHI number, please bring this with you.

If you are unsure if you meet the eligibility, please call your General Practice or Healthline for advice.

Ōpōtiki Assessment Centre will operate three times per week:

Monday 10am – 2pm

Thursday 10am – 2pm

Saturday 10am – 2pm

All patients are required to arrive at the drive-thru assessment centre in a vehicle, only with people within your bubble.

For further information on COVID-19, the latest health updates relating to it, plus answers to frequently asked questions, the BOP and Lakes DHBs have created a new website. You can find it at: covid19.bopdhb.govt.nz

Enquiries to the BOP HEALTH COVID-19 response team can be emailed to: bopcovid19@bopdhb.govt.nz

