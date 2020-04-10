HBDHB Update 10 April - One New COVID-19 Case

One new case reported of COVID-19 in Hawke’s Bay

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board reported one new Covid-19 case in Hawke’s Bay today – the total for the region is now 36. (This number is out of line with the Ministry of Health’s numbers as it was reported too late to get included in the national figures and will be nationally included tomorrow.)

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said the newly confirmed case was in isolation within their household bubble. However, before this person had recognised their symptoms they had worked at Flaxmere New World.

The days this person worked, while potentially infectious are 3 April between the hours of 3:30 – 8.30pm and 4 April between the hours of 6.30am -3:00pm.

Close contacts of this person have been contacted and are now in isolation within their households.

Dr Jones said any risk to other workers or people shopping at the time was very low but couldn’t be entirely ruled out. The supermarket had very good hygiene rules in place including: regular wiping down of surfaces and trolleys, screens for staff on the check-out counters, as well as robust staff hand hygiene including encouraging regular hand sanitising.

“The hygiene rules in place at the supermarket will help lower the risk further, but we ask anyone who has developed illness, even very mild illness such as a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose or loss of smell and taste, to contact Healthline 0800 358 5453 or call their GP.”

The community-based assessment centres (CBAC) in the Hastings area were all operating over the Easter weekend, so appointments to visit from Healthline and GPs could be made. There was no-cost for anyone to call their GP or Healthline for an assessment for a referral to a CBAC.

“If we want to help our communities and prevent further transmission of COVID-19, people need to be tested. It’s a simple test, and it will help protect others in your in your whānau, by preventing further transmission of the disease.

“This disease can be mild but it can also be deadly,” Dr Jones said.

Dr Jones said the national contact tracing service was contacting close contacts and Hawke’s Bay DHB’s public health team was working closely with New World Flaxmere, who had been extremely helpful, and had also given the supermarket a deep clean overnight.

“Now is not the time for blaming anyone - symptoms of this disease can be mild and go unrecognised for some time before they become more severe. The job of our communities is to stay home but make sure that anyone who is unwell calls their GP or Healthline so they can be assessed and tested.”

Today’s Ministry of Health national case updates can be found here.

Current Hawke’s Bay COVID-19 numbers: 10 April, 2020

These numbers are updated each afternoon following the Ministry of Health update

Confirmed & probable cases in Hawke’s Bay 36 Recovered cases in Hawke’s Bay 6

Current cases Recovered cases Hastings district 12 1 Wairoa district 3 Central Hawke’s Bay 0 0 Napier 21 5

Number of cases in hospital in Hawke’s Bay 1 Total number of tests in Hawke’s Bay 1,644 (8 April)

© Scoop Media