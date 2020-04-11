Two New Cases Of COVID-19 In Hawke’s Bay

The Ministry of Health today reported two new COVID-19 cases in Hawke’s Bay – one confirmed and one probable. This takes the total for the region to 38.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said today’s confirmed case was a close contact of a previously confirmed case and the probable case was linked to overseas travel.

“Both of these people have done everything right, were already in self-isolation and no further contact tracing is required,” said Dr Eyre.

Meanwhile, Dr Eyre said its public health unit had worked closely with the national contact tracing service to identify a link to yesterday’s confirmed case of a Flaxmere New World employee.

“This case has been linked to domestic travel within New Zealand and therefore we can be quite confident to rule out a local source,” said Dr Eyre.

“We are very fortunate to be in Level 4 lockdown at present and we are very pleased to have found a connection to this case which we hope will be reassuring for the people of Flaxmere and the wider community.

“Keep washing your hands regularly, follow strict hygiene and physical distancing rules when exiting your bubble to collect groceries, and you will continue to protect yourself and your whānau.”

Dr Eyre thanked Flaxmere New World for its swift response to the public health alert after learning an employee had worked two shifts before knowing they had symptoms, but when they may have been potentially infectious.

Those shifts were 3 April between the hours of 3:30 – 8.30pm and 4 April between the hours of 6.30am -3:00pm.

“The owner/operator did an amazing job following all health advice and working closely with us to identify every possible person that could have been a close contact with that employee, including using video footage.

“The supermarket had strict hygiene and physical distancing processes in place anyway, and has since undergone a deep clean.

“I commend them for a job well done, in what would have been stressful circumstances for them and their employees,” she said.

Dr Eyre said it remained important for anyone in Hawke’s Bay who had developed illness, even very mild illness such as a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose or loss of smell and taste, to contact their GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to be tested.

There was no-cost for anyone to call their GP or Healthline for an assessment/referral to a Community-Based Assessment Centre.

Dr Eyre also reminded people to be kind to one another.

“Do not hide behind your screens on social media and belittle people for being in a position that is no fault of their own.

“Remember we need to show love, kindness and support at this time, and thank our essential service workers for leaving their home bubbles every day to ensure we can continue to receive the essential services we need during these unprecedented times.”

Today’s Ministry of Health national case updates can be found here.

Current Hawke’s Bay COVID-19 numbers: 11 April, 2020 These numbers are updated each afternoon following the Ministry of Health update Confirmed & probable cases in Hawke’s Bay 38 Recovered cases in Hawke’s Bay 6 Current cases Recovered cases Hastings district 14 1 Wairoa district 3 0 Central Hawke’s Bay 0 0 Napier 21 5 Number of cases in hospital in Hawke’s Bay 1

© Scoop Media