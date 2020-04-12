News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Maori Disabled Suffer A Double Whammy As A Result Of District Health Board's Lack Of Care

Sunday, 12 April 2020, 1:53 pm
Press Release: Dr Huhana Hickey

Dr Huhana Hickey believes the District Health Boards are not being forthright when a Waikato DHB spokesman said in a media statement yesterday that they "strongly refute any suggestion that PPE is being restricted and staff prevented from accessing masks and other protective equipment".

Dr Hickey says that a large number of carers in the disabled and aged care sector have been infected with Covid-19 which has meant that district nurses cannot conduct their routine home visits or if they do, they are unprotected.

Even now, two and a half weeks later, disability and aged care providers still do not have any PPE gear for their carers and they are having to source their own from China, or make them.

“Carers are still not supplied with proper PPE gear. This has led to infections that I’m still recovering from post-surgery” says Dr Hickey.

“We also had a mum with a severely disabled daughter in hospital and when she questioned the nurse doing her daughter’s bloods coughing all over her girl without a mask or gloves, they tried to throw mum out until I got hold of the minister to get it stopped”

Dr Hickey supports the complaint laid with the Waikato DHB by the NZ Nurses Union claiming two nurses, who now have COVID-19, were stopped from wearing PPE by hospital management when treating an infected patient.

“I think its deplorable the way that management staff are treating all their staff by not ensuring every essential frontline worker has proper PPE gear. The flow on effects of that impact greatly on our disabled community who are least likely to be ventilated because they do not have equal value to non-disabled patients.” says Dr Hickey.

“It’s a double whammy for us who are Maori and disabled. Maori are at greater risk of negative Covid-19 health impacts, Maori are already disproportionately represented amongst current inequities in access to high quality healthcare, and then Maori disabled are least likely to receive proper home help.”

Dr Hickey is the first Māori disabled woman to gain a PhD in law from Waikato University. Dr Hickey currently sits on the New Zealand Human Rights Review Tribunal and in 2018. She is also a claimant in the Wai 2575 Health and Services Inquiry currently before the Waitangi Tribunal.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dr Huhana Hickey on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 