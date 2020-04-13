HBDHD COVID Update 13 April: Three New Cases Reported Of COVID-19 In Hawke’s Bay

The Ministry of Health, today reported three new COVID-19 cases in Hawke’s Bay – the total for the region is now 41.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said none of the new cases were linked to either the Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT) or the Flaxmere case.

Of today’s new cases one is a female in her 40s. This case is currently being investigated to determine the origin of the contact – but EIT and Flaxmere cases have been ruled out of being in any way connected.

The other is a male in his 80s who is a resident at Gladys Mary Care Home Napier, this person was previously listed as a probable case but a test has confirmed COVID-19. The other case a male in his 70s recently returned from overseas, and all the appropriate isolation rules have been followed.

Dr Eyre said people needed to trust the public health team who were following up and directly contacting close contacts of people who tested positive for COVID-19.

“There is a lot of work that goes into the background contact tracing of every case - we have a large team working on this as we want to make sure we have identified everyone who potentially could have come into close contact with COVID-19.

“People also needed to be confident in the health system, Dr Eyre said and not neglect potential serious health conditions because of concern around COVID-19.

“The Emergency Department at Hawke’s Bay Hospital and other accident and medical centres will keep people away from anyone with COVID-19 symptoms – its important people get checked if they have other concerns that aren’t related to COVID-19.”

If anyone has COVID-19 symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose or loss of smell and taste, to contact their GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to be tested and remain at home while waiting for results.

Current Hawke’s Bay COVID-19 numbers: 13 April, 2020 These numbers are updated each afternoon following the Ministry of Health update

Confirmed & probable cases in Hawke’s Bay 41 Recovered cases in Hawke’s Bay 10

Current cases Recovered cases Hastings district 14 3 Wairoa district 3 Central Hawke’s Bay 0 0 Napier 24 7

Number of cases in hospital in Hawke’s Bay Nil Total number of tests in Hawke’s Bay 2128 (12 April)

