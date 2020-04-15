Care Of Psychogeriatric Dementia Patients From Rosewood Cluster Being Cared For At Burwood Hospital

STATEMENT FROM CANTERBURY DHB CHIEF EXECUTIVE DAVID MEATES

The staff in Ward GG at Burwood Hospital are working in an extremely challenging environment, providing complex care to fragile, elderly people.

Their performance is and has been outstanding. I am extremely proud of the level of care our staff are providing.

I can assure all families who have a loved one who was transferred from Rosewood Rest Home & Hospital to Burwood that whenever a resident is receiving end of life a caring staff member is always with them, reassuring them and ensuring that they are comfortable.

The team have received a lot of feedback that attests to the compassionate care being provided. A sample of this is included below.

FEEDBACK FROM FAMILIES

“Many thanks to all the staff who cared for my dad to the end. I will always hold a huge part in my heart for you. So kind of you to play dads video. I am sure it helped him pass. I hope to one day be able to thank you both in person. Bless you both”

“They are just amazing, doing an incredible job. The communication with us was superb – we had lots of calls, including facetime calls with dad. We’re so grateful.”

“We couldn’t speak more highly of the staff and care dad received, both at Burwood and at Rosewood. They skyped with dad and the nurse caring for him arranged for him to see a video the family had put together, and there were lots of phone calls.”

“I am absolutely over the moon and delighted I spoke with her. You are doing such a stellar job and words could never match what you do. God bless, take care and may the Lord shower you with love. Aroha Mai”

“Lovely to meet you on Facetime this morning. Thank you so much for looking after mum, we are a family really appreciate your care, kindness and understanding”

“Hi, I just wanted to say thank you for the video chat with dad this morning, it gave us a bit of peace. I cant imagine how hard it is to keep smiling and being supportive while there are people hurting behind closed doors. Thank you and your team for all you are doing”

“You are just a blessing to our loved ones…be safe.. you are appreciated so much”

“I’m so pleased dad is under your care, we are so lucky to have you in charge of our loved ones at this time. Thank you so very much”

“Bless you, you are an absolute angel to the family”

“Nice of you to make the time (to call), it makes things a bit less stressful when I get an update”

“You and your team are the most caring people I have ever come across.”

