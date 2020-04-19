News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

HBDHB COVID-19 Update April 19: COVID Cases Remain At 41 In Hawke’s Bay – 22 Now Recovered

Sunday, 19 April 2020, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay District Health Board

Twenty two out of 41 people with COVID-19 in Hawke’s Bay have since recovered.

The region’s total remains at 41 with no new cases reported by the Ministry of Health today.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre continues to encourage anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms, even mild, to call their doctor or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to be assessed for COVID-19 testing. Symptoms include: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell.

Current Hawke’s Bay COVID-19 numbers: 19 April, 2020

These numbers are updated each afternoon following the Ministry of Health update

Confirmed & probable cases in Hawke’s Bay41
Recovered cases in Hawke’s Bay22
 Current casesRecovered cases
Hastings district149
Wairoa district31
Central Hawke’s Bay00
Napier2412
Number of cases in hospital in Hawke’s BayNil
Total number of tests in Hawke’s Bay2955 (19 April)
