HBDHB COVID-19 Update April 19: COVID Cases Remain At 41 In Hawke’s Bay – 22 Now Recovered

Twenty two out of 41 people with COVID-19 in Hawke’s Bay have since recovered.

The region’s total remains at 41 with no new cases reported by the Ministry of Health today.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre continues to encourage anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms, even mild, to call their doctor or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to be assessed for COVID-19 testing. Symptoms include: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell.

Current Hawke’s Bay COVID-19 numbers: 19 April, 2020 These numbers are updated each afternoon following the Ministry of Health update Confirmed & probable cases in Hawke’s Bay 41 Recovered cases in Hawke’s Bay 22 Current cases Recovered cases Hastings district 14 9 Wairoa district 3 1 Central Hawke’s Bay 0 0 Napier 24 12 Number of cases in hospital in Hawke’s Bay Nil Total number of tests in Hawke’s Bay 2955 (19 April) Click here to see national figures on the Ministry of Health website

