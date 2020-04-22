News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

6 New Cases Of COVID-19

Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Today New Zealand's total number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 6 – these are all confirmed cases. All of these are linked to existing clusters or overseas travel.

The new combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1,451.

Sadly, today we are reporting the death of a woman in her 80s who was one of the residents of Rosewood rest home who was transferred to Burwood Hospital. The woman had underlying health conditions.

Due to the vulnerabilities of people in this group, some have not been tested for COVID-19 and instead have been managed as probable cases. The woman who died yesterday was considered to be a probable case of COVID-19, who had not been tested for the virus but was treated as a confirmed case based on her exposure history and clinical symptoms.

There are now 1,036 people reported as having recovered from COVID-19 – an increase of 30 on yesterday, meaning there are now 401 active cases in New Zealand.

Today there are 11 people in hospital with COVID-19. The total includes two people in ICU – in Middlemore and Dunedin hospitals. They are both reported as being in a stable condition.

There are still 16 significant clusters. Five more cases of COVID-19 have been connected to clusters. There are still eight clusters that have not had a new case reported in the last seven days.

Laboratories have processed a record number of tests for a single day, with 5,289 COVID-19 tests completed yesterday. That brings the total number tested to date to 94,797. The 7-day rolling average is 4,043, with a testing capacity of 8,105.

Hospital visitation

The Ministry is developing a visitor policy for District Health Boards under alert level 3. That is being worked through with DHBs today and we expect to have an agreed approach in the next few days.

Testing

Testing in our communities continues, with a particular focus on ensuring we reach Maori and Pacific communities.

Northland DHB is increasing COVID-19 testing across the region in partnership with Maori Health Providers, which will provide mobile services reaching into the smaller communities they currently visit. The mobile services will offer a clinic to ensure Maori have access to COVID-19 testing for those who want to be tested, general health and wellbeing checks, and influenza vaccinations. Mobile clinics will be available in the Far North, Kaitaia, Hokianga, Kaikohe, Kawakawa, Moerewa, Kaipara, and Kaeo. The DHB is also providing a drive-through clinic in Kerikeri and Whangarei.

This week Taranaki DHB is continuing with community testing of people with symptoms of COVID-19 and encouraging anyone with symptoms to get tested. They are also working with the Maori provider network to help set up and deliver a range of outreach options that will take testing closer to homes and where necessary into the homes of Mâori throughout rural Taranaki. Ngaruahine, Ngati Ruanui and Tui Ora Maori Health providers are leading community-based mobile outreach clinics in North and South Taranaki, with support from TDHB.

There will continue to be significant testing of selected groups this week, especially for healthcare workers and essential workers.

Community based assessment centres (CBACs) are for testing people with symptoms of COVID-19. People do not need a test to go back to work.

Section 70

The Section 70(1)(m) order required non-essential workplaces to be closed.

The Director-General of Health has extended the existing Section 70 notices before they expire, and these are available on the Ministry of Health website. Businesses will be able to do work ahead of the move to Alert Level 3 to prepare their workplaces.

The amended order allows work such as cleaning, making changes to their workplace to meet physical distancing requirements, acquire stock - all the necessary work businesses may need to carry out ahead of the move to Alert Level 3.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 