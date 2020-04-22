News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID-19 Additional Testing In Western Bay Of Plenty Tomorrow Thursday, 23 April

Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 6:41 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

As part of our response to eliminate the spread of COVID-19, the Bay of Plenty DHB is planning additional testing for a group of approximately 250 seasonal workers in Te Puke from tomorrow.

These seasonal workers are associated with a recent confirmed case through an accommodation setting.

This is part of the Ministry of Health’s approach to offer testing more widely to specific groups or settings that may be identified at higher risk and helps determine if there is any community spread.

There is no evidence that this group has been exposed and there is no illness reported in the group. However, offering testing to all these seasonal workers will help provide assurance to them and the wider community, and ensure that there are no undetected community cases.

It is important to note that the recent confirmed case does not work in a post-harvest facility. The close contacts of this person have been identified and are currently in isolation.

The seasonal workers staying in the accommodation are not considered to be close contacts.

Preparation to deliver assessment and testing is underway and will start Thursday, 23 April. A temporary assessment clinic will be set up within the accommodation and will be for the people staying there only.

Guidance from Toi Te Ora Public Health is that the group will not need to be off work. If anyone does have possible COVID-19 symptoms then that individual, like any other essential worker, would be required to stay off work until they receive the results of their test and the further relevant advice.

We are working closely with the group’s employers and associated industry organisations, to ensure appropriate wraparound support services are available for them, before and after the testing.

