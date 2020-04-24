Nib Joins Forces With Top Footy Talent To Ignite Wellbeing Conversation

nib JOINS FORCES WITH TOP FOOTY TALENT TO IGNITE WELLBEING CONVERSATION

nib New Zealand (nib) has teamed up with The Blues (Super Rugby), Newcastle Knights (NRL) and Richmond Tigers (AFL) to launch its new Work to Wellbeing content series.

The series, designed to help Kiwis look after their health, resilience and wellbeing while continuing to stay at home under Level 3 restrictions, marks the first time nib has brought together its sponsorships across the three football codes, for fans on both sides of the Tasman.

Work to Wellbeing will launch next Tuesday 28th April with a special Facebook Live Team Talk Q&A, hosted by Paul ‘The Chief’ Harragon, and featuring head coaches Leon MacDonald (Blues), Adam O’Brien (Knights) and Damien Hardwick (Tigers).

With the conversation centred on wellbeing, the trio will be sharing and discussing proven strategies for supporting resilience and positive mental health among their players – including tips for viewers at home.

Fans are invited to head online and submit questions in advance, for the chance to have them answered on the night.



Blues’ fans will also able to tune in over the next two weeks, via the nib New Zealand Facebook page, to hear more from some of their favourite players around how they’ve managed various aspects of their physical and mental health during COVID-19.

The series will explore nutrition, fitness and wellbeing – bringing to life practical tips as well as knowledge and insights from The Blues’ team of health and fitness experts.

nib New Zealand Chief Executive, Rob Hennin, says, “For the vast majority of us, COVID-19 has completely changed the way we’re currently going about our lives. We’re each having to bring a different approach to the way we take care of our minds and bodies, during what continues to be a really stressful time for many."

“We’re committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of families around New Zealand. That’s why we wanted to work with our partners to tap into their incredible knowledge and expertise to create this series and offer simple and easy tips which we hope will be of value during these uncertain times,” Mr Hennin said.

Blues head coach, Leon MacDonald says, “Health and Wellbeing within our team, our club and our Blues family is an integral part of who we are and how we operate. While this area of operation is our focus, we are always learning, and I look forward to sharing with our other nib team codes to learn from them.”

Knights head coach, Adam O’Brien, says, “COVID-19 has fundamentally changed our day to day lives, so we are really pleased to see and support nib’s efforts to prioritise people’s physical and mental health at this time.”

“We speak to our players all the time about being resilient and leaning into difficult situations, that’s what we are seeing in the community at the moment and that’s the message we will be sending as a group on Tuesday. By pulling together and looking out for one another, we will get through this sooner rather than later,” he added.

Richmond Tigers Senior Coach, Damien Hardwick, says, “As a football club and organisation we’ve had to find new ways to connect with our players and our people, and continue to deliver high-quality training and wellbeing programs.”

“It’s been a challenge, and we’ve already learnt a lot from the experience. I’m looking forward to sharing some of those insights with the broader community through this opportunity with nib, and hearing from two experienced coaches in Adam and Leon,” Damien added.

The Facebook Live Q&A will take place at 7:30PM NZT on Tuesday 28 April on the nib New Zealand Facebook page.

© Scoop Media

