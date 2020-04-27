5 New Cases Of COVID-19

Today we have only one new confirmed case of COVID-19 to report and four new probable cases.

All of today’s cases can be traced to a known source.

Three are linked to St Margarets Hospital & Rest Home, and two are linked to known cases.

In the context of our overall total, six cases which were previously probable have been reclassified as either still under investigation or not a case.

This means the current national total is 1469, a net reduction of 1.

Public health units are working with the Ministry to review recent probable cases and as such, some are being reclassified. This will mean our daily net total of cases will vary.

We will continue to report the daily confirmed and probable cases and the new net total for that day.

New Zealand’s total number of confirmed cases is 1122. This is the number we report to the World Health Organization and in many instances this is the number reported publicly by other countries.

There were 2,939 tests completed yesterday, with a combined total to date of 123,920. This lower number of tests reflects regular weekend patterns.

Of our cases, 1,180 are reported as recovered – an increase of 38 on yesterday. 80% of all confirmed and probable cases have now recovered.

There are seven people in hospital, again unchanged from yesterday. This total includes one person in the ICU in Middlemore.

Very sadly, we have one additional death to report today which takes our total to 19.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of St Margarets Hospital and Rest Home died yesterday at Waitakere Hospital.

Our thoughts are with her family at this deeply sad time.

The woman was a confirmed case of COVID-19 and had a number of underlying health conditions. She was one of a group of residents transferred to Waitakere Hospital earlier in the month and is the third person from this cluster of cases to have died.

Her family have expressed their gratitude to the Waitakere Hospital staff caring for their loved one.

There are still 16 significant clusters, and again this is no change from yesterday.



Cases still under investigation

We have only one case since 1 April where we are still investigating the source of infection.

This is a confirmed case in Tauranga and a possible link is still being investigated.

A second case, in Waikato, is now no longer considered a case. This was a probable case which after further investigation is no longer classified as a probable case.

Case management under Level 3

Strict isolation and monitoring around confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 will continue during Level 3.

All confirmed and probable cases will continue to be managed in quarantine (if recently arrived into New Zealand) or be under strict isolation and active management (if already in New Zealand).

For those in quarantine, the facilities being used will continue to have robust infection prevention and control measures.

Active management for cases in self-isolation in the community means daily phone calls to check on people's welfare and health, including whether they have any symptoms.

In addition, all close contacts of confirmed cases are under active management and are called daily to ensure they continue in their self-isolation for a mandatory 14 days, and to check if any symptoms have surfaced or they have welfare needs.

Section 70

A new Health Act Order comes into effect from 11:59 tonight, when New Zealand moves to Alert Level 3.

It’s available on the Ministry of Health website.

The information in the Order is comprehensive and has previously been signalled at media conferences over the last week, particularly around permissions for things such as going to work or school, exercise, and Māori customary rights to fishing and food gathering.

Health needs

A further reminder that people should not delay seeking care for any health needs either by phoning Healthline 0800 611 116 or through their GP.

And, as usual, if it is an emergency then dial 111 and ask for the ambulance service or go to your nearest hospital emergency department.

Also, if you get an appointment for an investigation such as an x-ray or scan, or to get an elective operation or procedure, it is safe to do so. The hospital will have tight processes in place to keep you and staff safe.

