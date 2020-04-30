News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Bank Association Working On Loan Data Correction

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 7:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Bankers' Association

The New Zealand Bankers’ Association has discovered and corrected a reporting error in lending data published on its website.

The error relates to data classification and resulted in some movement, both up and down, across the data categories.

Of particular interest, banks have lent $5.9 billion in new loans to business since 26 March instead of the previously reported $6.9 billion.

“We sincerely apologise for the error. We have clarified the data classifications and are confident that future reporting will reflect an accurate picture across the sector,” says New Zealand Bankers’ Association chief executive Roger Beaumont.

The consumer and business lending data can be found under the Covid-19 section here: https://www.nzba.org.nz/consumer-information/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Bankers' Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 