Oceania Healthcare Invites Kiwis To Take A Walk In Nurses’ Shoes This International Nurses Day

Leading aged care provider, Oceania Healthcare will be marking International Nurses Day with the launch of a unique initiative – In Their Shoes – a celebration of the dedicated and clinically skilled nurses who work at the forefront of New Zealand’s aged care sector.

Oceania Healthcare will gift each of their several hundred frontline nurses around the country a pair of custom Allbirds - while the story of a day in those shoes will be brought to life for Kiwis across print, digital, radio and PR.

Oceania Healthcare’s GM Nursing & Clinical Strategy, Dr Frances Hughes, said they wanted to do something special to mark International Nurses Day this year, particularly against the backdrop of the dedication shown by our healthcare sector throughout COVID-19.

“The theme of this year’s celebration is ‘nursing the world to health’, and with In Their Shoes, we’re acknowledging every facet of what is required to deliver on that vital role. The initiative is a recognition not just of the kindness and compassion that nurses bring to each and every interaction – but, more importantly, their skills, knowledge, commitment and professionalism.

“Nurses are adept and highly-skilled problem solvers, critical thinkers, clinical decision-makers, planners, organisers, and patient advocates who are continually training and upskilling to be able to provide us with the very best level of care.

“Within the aged care sector, in particular, COVID-19 has been a vivid reminder of the importance of that continued investment in our nurses, because it does directly translate to the health and wellbeing of our aged population. That’s why we wanted to show our respect for their continued, unparalleled hard work.”

Oceania Healthcare Chief Executive Earl Gasparich adds, “For so many, their view of the nursing profession is defined by that softer side of the story – so we wanted to take International Nurses Day as an opportunity to acknowledge our nurses for the incredible skills and expertise they bring to our business and our communities.

“This gift is just a small token of respect for the skill and dedication this community demonstrates day in and day out, making a huge difference to the lives of some of our most vulnerable, and treasured communities.”

To mark the day, each of our nurses will be gifted a pair of bespoke Allbirds, with a specially crafted message in the insoles of what it's like to walk a day in their shoes – a token of our respect for the work that they do.

If these shoes could talk,

They would tell a story that’s not often shared.

A tale of dedication, knowledge and putting in the mahi,

To care for those who once cared for you and me.

An account of miles walked and corridors paced.

If these shoes could talk,

It would be of education, experience and intuition,

Applied in equal measure.

Tales of patient advocacy and clinical expertise,

To bring comfort and kindness to every day.

If these shoes could talk,

They would tell the story of an aged care nurse.

Thank you for the extra miles you go to care for those in need.

We celebrate you today and every day.

Allbirds said "We've been inspired by the way New Zealanders have banded together in the face of monumental challenges, led by these incredible frontline workers. It's great to see organisations like Oceania showing a little extra appreciation for nurses this year, as these healthcare professionals have been so instrumental in keeping their communities safe and healthy.”

International Nurses Day (IND) is celebrated around the world every 12 May, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth. Florence Nightingale was the founder of modern nursing, and a British social reformer and statistician.

To find out more about the initiative, head to InTheirShoes.co.nz

