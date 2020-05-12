News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

HealthCare NZ Is Working With The Ministry Of Health To Deliver A New Wellbeing Service

Tuesday, 12 May 2020, 11:39 am
Press Release: Healthcare NZ

HealthCare NZ is proud to be supporting frontline healthcare workers as part of the Ministry of Health’s psychosocial response by providing access to psychological health and wellbeing support.

General Manager Mental Health & Wellbeing, Sean Versteegh, says the introduction of the new service recognises the stress and demands on front-line health sector staff in responding to COVID-19.

“The current situation with COVID-19 has placed pressure on health professionals and care workers in communities across the country. It is important our frontline health workers can access high quality wellbeing support when they need it”.

“People at the front line are incredibly resilient but have sustained a high work load under stressful circumstances for a couple months now. This new service will support people to maintain their own wellbeing and avoid burnout.

“This free service will be delivered through phone and video-conferencing technology which means that people can connect with a highly trained specialist”.

The support line is open Monday to Friday between 9am to 7pm.

“We encourage anyone in the health or community care frontline to use the service if they need to do so. They can easily book a confidential appointment with one of our experienced specialists by calling: 0800 820 080.

“Together we are taking care of New Zealanders and uniting against COVID-19 – He waka eke noa”, says Mr Versteegh.

