News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Lifeline Aotearoa Increases Support As Demand Surges Due To Covid-19

Wednesday, 3 June 2020, 11:15 am
Press Release: Lifeline Aotearoa

To support the growing mental health needs of Kiwis emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic, Lifeline Aotearoa (Lifeline) has increased its service capacity thanks to a $150,000 grant from nib foundation, the charitable arm of nib New Zealand (nib).

Since the nationwide lockdown began, Lifeline has experienced a 25% increase in calls and texts from people in distress. On May 4 alone, Lifeline fielded 493 calls - thought to be the highest volume of enquiries in any single day in the helpline’s almost 55-year history. Contacts via text are increasing exponentially, with up to 1,500 texts being received on the busiest days.

Even as New Zealand comes out of lockdown isolation, inbound requests for mental health support have remained steady; Lifeline will require a significant increase in resources to support the expected influx in the next six months.

To service this growing need, leading health insurer, nib and its charity the nib foundation, have boosted Lifeline’s funding by $150,000 so its helpline can continue operating 24/7.

Lifeline Clinical Manager, Renee Mathews says “The impact of the pandemic will be felt long after the initial health crisis is over. It is vital we ensure Lifeline can support as many Kiwis as possible. We know first-hand that so many people are going through hardship or facing difficulties during this time.

“We rely solely on donations and grants, so the support provided by nib and nib foundation will go a long way in helping us help New Zealanders through this. The nib grant will assist us to increase phone counsellor hours, provide additional training, expand supervision to call centre staff to support them to maintain their own mental health, and help to ensure we have the right capabilities in place to operate effectively.”

Lifeline currently has 190 trained volunteers and 56 helpline counsellors who operate as the frontline helpline staff. It also trains around 100 volunteers a year, who make up 40% of its workforce.

nib foundation Executive Officer, Amy Tribe says “We recognise the great work Lifeline does in providing a safe, confidential and free service to New Zealanders 24/7, so we are proud to partner with them to provide even more support to those in need.

“The pandemic has affected many peoples’ work, livelihoods, living situations, relationships and general levels of stress, so services such as Lifeline are more important than ever in these challenging times. We hope they can continue to deliver effective services to support the emotional and mental wellbeing of our communities.”

In 2019, Lifeline received more than 115,000 calls and 170,000 text messages. Lifeline counsellors further assisted 2,668 people through the creation of safety plans. During Alert Level 4 lockdown, Lifeline provided an additional 800 hours of phone counselling and helped thousands of people with their wellbeing.

The grant to Lifeline is part of nib’s COVID-19 member and community support package announced in April to help Kiwis through this challenging period and follows the support announced last month, with local med-tech, Clearhead, also in the mental health space. More information about the initiatives supported is available on nib.co.nz.

Lifeline Aotearoa’s helpline and textline provides 24/7, confidential support from qualified counsellors and trained volunteers. Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 if you or someone you know is in distress.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lifeline Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 