Life Matters Seeks Sponsorship To Keep The Doors To Its Hope Centre Open.

Before COVID-19 New Zealand had one of the highest youth suicide rates in the world. With the mental wellbeing of many young people impacted by the pandemic, there is a real danger that this rate could spike higher.

Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust has been providing a response to New Zealand’s shocking suicide rates for over 6 years. Its Hope Centre in Central Dunedin has re-opened at Level 2 and the charity is experiencing an increase in demand for its support services from young people experiencing distress, anxiety, and loss.

“During the lockdown there was steady demand from people needing our support. They were able to access therapy sessions and peer support that we provided via phone or video call,” says Corinda Taylor, General Manager of Life Matters. “Now that we have reopened the Hope Centre at Level 2 and people are out of their bubbles navigating their new ‘normal’, more people are coming through the door compared to before COVID-19.”

Life Matters works across all three areas of suicide response – prevention, intervention and postvention. The charity relies on donations, business sponsorships and grants to provide its support services.

It has recently launched a fundraising campaign to keep its doors open and is asking businesses, individuals and families to donate or sponsor a day of the Hope Centre.

“We know that right now is a time of financial uncertainty for many businesses and people in our community,” says Corinda. “For those who are able to we ask that they consider donating or sponsoring a day of the Hope Centre. Your generosity will save lives by helping young people in distress get the immediate support they need.”

By visiting www.lifemattersdaydate.co.nz donors and sponsors can choose to give a specific date or a special day such as Father’s Day or World Suicide Prevention Day. Those who support the fundraising campaign can have their name or business name appear on the Life Matters website on the day they donate or sponsor if they wish. In addition, businesses and other organisations will be recognised on social media on their donated or sponsored day.

“Please consider supporting our fundraising campaign and help the doors to the Hope Centre remain open,” says Corinda. “Your donation or sponsorship will give people at risk of suicide the opportunity to receive the support they need such as peer support, therapy and advocacy.”

