News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NZ COVID Tracer App & Daily Numbers Update

Wednesday, 10 June 2020, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

An update to the Government's NZ COVID Tracer app will be released this evening to provide more functions for users.

These will allow:

· users to choose to be notified if they’ve visited a venue at the same time as someone who subsequently developed COVID-19

· users can choose to send their digital diary to contact tracers if required

· there will be a vibrate mode when scanning QR codes to assist those who are visually impaired.

The app will automatically update to include these features unless updates have been disabled on the user’s phone.

The app continues to protect the privacy of all users. The notification feature does not involve sending any location data from the user's phone to the Ministry.

More detailed information about the app is on the Ministry’s website at www.health.govt.nz/NZ-COVID-Tracer .

NZ COVID Tracer has now recorded 541,000 registrations – that’s an increase of 6,000 since this time yesterday.

We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download and use the app. This will support our contact tracing efforts in Level 1.

The number of posters created by businesses is now 45,297. The total number of poster scans to date is 816,612.

There are also email addresses to contact our team if people need help.

The mailbox for app feedback is tracingapp-feedback@health.govt.nz.

The mailbox for businesses/organisations who want help with their QR codes is app@tracing.min.health.nz.


Our numbers
It is now 19 days since the last new case was reported in New Zealand, and again there are no active cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,154, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Our combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504.

The number of recovered cases is 1,482.

There are no additional deaths to report.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 2,631 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 298,532.

Nine significant clusters have now closed, an increase of 1 from yesterday. The most recent closure is that of an Auckland community cluster.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZSP: NZSO To Perform Beethoven’s Famous Fifth Live From Wellington

New Zealanders can enjoy two free live-streamed performances by their national orchestra this month, beginning with Beethoven’s beloved Fifth Symphony . The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will play the “da-da-da-dah” masterpiece live on stage from ... More>>

818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass

A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 