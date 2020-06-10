NZ COVID Tracer App & Daily Numbers Update

An update to the Government's NZ COVID Tracer app will be released this evening to provide more functions for users.

These will allow:

· users to choose to be notified if they’ve visited a venue at the same time as someone who subsequently developed COVID-19

· users can choose to send their digital diary to contact tracers if required

· there will be a vibrate mode when scanning QR codes to assist those who are visually impaired.

The app will automatically update to include these features unless updates have been disabled on the user’s phone.

The app continues to protect the privacy of all users. The notification feature does not involve sending any location data from the user's phone to the Ministry.

More detailed information about the app is on the Ministry’s website at www.health.govt.nz/NZ-COVID-Tracer .

NZ COVID Tracer has now recorded 541,000 registrations – that’s an increase of 6,000 since this time yesterday.

We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download and use the app. This will support our contact tracing efforts in Level 1.

The number of posters created by businesses is now 45,297. The total number of poster scans to date is 816,612.

There are also email addresses to contact our team if people need help.

The mailbox for app feedback is tracingapp-feedback@health.govt.nz.

The mailbox for businesses/organisations who want help with their QR codes is app@tracing.min.health.nz.



Our numbers

It is now 19 days since the last new case was reported in New Zealand, and again there are no active cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,154, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Our combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504.

The number of recovered cases is 1,482.

There are no additional deaths to report.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 2,631 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 298,532.

Nine significant clusters have now closed, an increase of 1 from yesterday. The most recent closure is that of an Auckland community cluster.



