News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Primary Health Care And Equity Front And Centre Of Report

Tuesday, 16 June 2020, 1:48 pm
Press Release: Family Planning

Putting primary health care and equity at the centre of the Health and Disability System Review is a real positive of the report, Family Planning says.

As a provider of primary health care, we appreciate how important population and public health services are to general wellbeing, improved health outcomes and equity.

Our chief executive says there are a number of positives within the report:

- The proposal to establish a Māori Health Authority.

- The focus on primary health care.

- Population and public health will drive all strategies and outcome measures.

- The role of a new crown entity like the proposed Health New Zealand, in particular the guidance and consistency in commissioning and contracting protocols.

- The priority given to prevention and addressing inequities by expanding service coverage in areas of highest need.

"Like many, we are looking for more detail around how the report will be implemented, in particular we want to understand how it will impact our work across sexual and reproductive health," Ms Edmond says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Family Planning on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZSP: NZSO To Perform Beethoven’s Famous Fifth Live From Wellington

New Zealanders can enjoy two free live-streamed performances by their national orchestra this month, beginning with Beethoven’s beloved Fifth Symphony . The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will play the “da-da-da-dah” masterpiece live on stage from ... More>>

818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass

A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 