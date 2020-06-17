News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

‘Direction Of Travel’ Is Pleasing

Wednesday, 17 June 2020, 6:46 am
Press Release: Alzheimers New Zealand

Alzheimers NZ welcomed the Health and Disability System review, saying the overall ‘direction of travel’ in terms of revamping and enhancing services for older people is pleasing.

“We are excited to see more of a focus on community and home care services and a recognition that more needs to be done for people with disabilities, including older people and people with dementia,” said chief executive Catherine Hall.

But she warned the need is “urgent” and action is required now.

“We can’t afford to wait for the recommendations of this report to be implemented. We need a dementia action plan now.”

Dementia will affect four out of five New Zealanders at some point – nearly every family. The number of New Zealanders actually diagnosed with dementia is expected to triple in coming years.

“The current health and support services for people affected by dementia are woefully inadequate and massively underfunded for the rapidly growing number of New Zealanders who are developing the condition.

“So, while we do welcome this review, we also urge government to move very quickly in the disability space, particularly in terms of support services for those affected by dementia.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Alzheimers New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZSP: NZSO To Perform Beethoven’s Famous Fifth Live From Wellington

New Zealanders can enjoy two free live-streamed performances by their national orchestra this month, beginning with Beethoven’s beloved Fifth Symphony . The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will play the “da-da-da-dah” masterpiece live on stage from ... More>>

818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass

A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 