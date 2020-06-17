News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Simpson Report - One Step Forward, Two Steps Back

Wednesday, 17 June 2020, 6:55 am
Press Release: Te Kohao Health

Today the Health and Disability System Review, otherwise known as the ‘Simpson Report’ was released taking Māori health an aspirational step forward by mooting for a separate Māori Authority.

However it took two steps back due to the lack of detail and consensus among the advisory panel on the control of funding and commissioning of services for Māori by such a new entity.

Lady Tureiti Moxon Chair of the National Urban Māori Authority and Managing Director of Te Kōhao Health, Waikato acknowledges all the hard work by Ms Simpson and her panel of expert advisors.

“This report endorses the views of the Waitangi Tribunal, it recognises the inequity suffered by Māori yet also shows the capacity of Māori Health Providers.”

“Now we call on the Government to take a further leap of faith by supporting Māori determining what works for Māori and demonstrate this in a meaningful way,” Lady Tureiti says.

“That means sharing power by enabling Māori to be in complete charge of funding and commissioning as we understand what works for our people. Just like we were empowered to do during lockdown through the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency.”

“The Government entrusted this Māori Authority with mandated resources in the Budget which were expedited effectively and fairly to those most in need.”

“We see the principle of determining our own health system being no different to that.” 

Te Mātāwai, which is charged with revitalising te reo Māori as another example Lady Tureiti lists as a separate Māori Authority successfully serving whānau.

A stand alone, fully funded Māori Health Authority is not a new concept to be placed before the Government for consideration and enactment.

Back in July 2019 the Waitangi Tribunal after reviewing 16,000 pages of damning evidence released its historic Hauora Report advancing this solution that also supported a new funding regime for Māori Health Providers.

Lady Tureiti supports a kaupapa Māori agency that is owned, governed and managed by Māori, for Māori, with Māori. A culturally aligned Mātauranga Māori framework based on a Te Ao Māori view.

It would result in consistent funding and result in Māori Health Providers being less dependent on DHBs.

The impact of this investment and control would result in improving outcomes of all whānau particularly higher-needs populations that are often served by Māori Health Providers.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Kohao Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZSP: NZSO To Perform Beethoven’s Famous Fifth Live From Wellington

New Zealanders can enjoy two free live-streamed performances by their national orchestra this month, beginning with Beethoven’s beloved Fifth Symphony . The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will play the “da-da-da-dah” masterpiece live on stage from ... More>>

818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass

A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 