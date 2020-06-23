News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No Confirmed Or Active Covid-19 Cases In Northland

Tuesday, 23 June 2020, 2:47 pm
Press Release: Northland District Health Board

Northland DHB has seen an increase in demand for Covid-19 testing on the back of recent reports of confirmed cases at the border and government managed quarantine.

“Currently there are NO active, confirmed or probable cases of Covid-19 in Northland, we have not had a case since April 24”, confirmed Medical Officer of Health, Dr Jose Ortega.

Speculation about recent arrivals travelling to Northland for tangi or home to whānau, has led to increased anxiety.

Dr Ortega confirmed those who left managed quarantine and travelled to Northlandhave been tested for Covid-19 and all returned negative results.

“They do not have Covid-19, they are free to travel and go about their lives, and there is no requirement to test anyone who has been in contact with them”.

Northland DHB is continuing COVID-19 testing with increased hours at their Community Based Testing Centers and across the rohe, with Māori Health Providers mobile services reaching into the smaller communities they currently visit.

Mobile clinics will improve access to those who are showing any symptoms.

Since the beginning of March over 12,000 tests have been administered via community testing in Northland.

Testing Center times and venues are published via the Northland DHB website.

https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/covid-19-coronavirus-community-testing-centres/

Māori Health Providers

  • Whakawhiti Ora Pai - Far North
  • Te Hiku Hauora - Kaitaia
  • Hauora Hokianga - Hokianga
  • Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi - Kaikohe
  • Ngāti Hine Health Trust - Kawakawa, Moerewa
  • Te Ha Oranga - Kaipara
  • Whaingaroa Rūnanga - Kaeo
  • Whānau Ora Community Clinic - Whangaroa Health Services Trust – Kaeo

The mobile clinics will provide the following services:

  • General health and wellbeing checks
  • Flu vaccinations
  • COVID-19 testing for whānau who want to be tested

Community Based Testing Center Schedule and locations

Whangarei

Cricket Pavilion, Okara Drive

(next to Semenoff Stadium)

Monday-Wednesday-Friday

9am-2pm

Saturday

10am-2pm

Sunday

10am-2pm

Dargaville

Dargaville Hospital

Monday-Wednesday-Friday

9am-2pm

Saturday

10am-2pm

 

Kerikeri

Turner Centre

Monday-Wednesday-Friday

9am-2pm

Saturday

10am-2pm

 

Kataia

Kaitaia Hospital

Monday-Wednesday-Friday

9am-2pm

Saturday

10am-2pm

 

Kawakawa

Ngati Hine Health Trust,

Raynor Street

Monday - Friday

10am-2pm

  

Kaikohe

Te Hau Ora O Ngapuhi

Camper @ RSA Carpark

Monday - Friday

10am-2pm

  

Dr Ortega adds good hand hygiene and covering coughs and sneezes is important, particularly coming into the winter months.

“Influenza and other seasonal illnesses present very similarly, if yourself or anyone in your whānau become unwell call Healthline on 0800 611 116 or your GP for advice.”

For updated information about the current Covid-19 response nationally go to uniteforrecovery.govt.nz

 

