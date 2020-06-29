Challenge Aims To Position Christchurch As NZ’s Centre Of Health Innovation

Ōtautahi Christchurch aims to become the home of health tech innovation in New Zealand with the HealthTech Supernode Challenge, opening Monday 29 June.

With a total prize pool across multiple categories valued at over $340,000, there are plenty of reasons to enter the HealthTech Supernode Challenge. This includes entry into a virtual pre-accelerator programme, the potential for startup investment, a Canterbury District Health Board validation contract, an opportunity to develop their product directly within Ryman Healthcare's innovation team, and a rare invitation to a further startup incubator programme.

The nationwide challenge, sponsored by ChristchurchNZ, is open to anyone with a healthtech innovation or idea - from students and startups to researchers, and healthcare professionals. The aim of the Challenge is to identify and generate commercially viable solutions that address real healthcare problems focusing on the Aged Care and Rural Care sectors. There is also an Open Category to ensure no innovation is left uncovered.

The HealthTech Supernode Challenge is delivered by the Ministry of Awesome and the University of Canterbury’s Centre for Entrepreneurship with support from ChristchurchNZ, KiwiNet, and Ryman Healthcare.

Joanna Norris CEO ChristchurchNZ said there is no city better placed than Christchurch, to host the Challenge.

“Ōtautahi Christchurch is home to Te Papa Hauora, a world-class Health Precinct which integrates research and innovation with education and community wellbeing, pair this with the talent coming out of the tertiaries and a thriving tech ecosystem and we’ve got the perfect testbed to challenge the status quo and find new ways to address the biggest health issues facing the globe.

I have no doubt we’ll see some very competitive submissions coming through with the potential to drive the city’s economic recovery and create new high-value jobs.’’

Applications close on 16 August 2020, with finalists announced 19 August. Anyone in New Zealand can apply. Apply now on www.healthtechchallenge.co.nz (this link will go live on Monday 29th).

