Spectrum Care Committed To ‘Finding A Way Together’

Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 5:27 pm
Press Release: Spectrum Care

The Ministry of Health is looking forward to working alongside Spectrum Care, an established support provider for disabled people, to provide continuity of Laura Ferguson Trust respite services in Auckland and Hamilton.

Spectrum Care has spent more than 25 years maximising the potential of the people we support and their whanau, and currently provides respite services to more than 350 families in nine locations across the North Island. Our approach is based on helping identify the unique potential in every person we support and then lending a hand to help them realise it.

Spectrum Care, Laura Fergusson Trust, the regional Needs Assessment and Service Coordination (NASC) agencies and the Ministry of Health have worked collaboratively to ensure service continuity at the current locations. This partnership-based approach will minimise disruption for the ongoing support of people and whanau during the transition.

Meetings with people and whanau took place in Hamilton and Auckland over the past weekend, at which we had the opportunity to introduce ourselves and provide reassurance in relation to continuity of support.

We now have the opportunity to work closely with people and whanau so everyone has input into the support they require. We’re delighted that a large number of existing support staff from Laura Fergusson Trust will continue their partnership with people and their whanau within Spectrum Care.

Spectrum Care acknowledges the significant contribution Laura Ferguson Trust has made to the people being supported, their whanau and the wider community, and we look forward to building upon that relationship with support, guidance and wholehearted optimism.

Visit www.spectrumcare.org.nz to find out more about how we partner with people at all ages and stages of their lives to face challenges together and empower capabilities.

