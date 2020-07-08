News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Alcohol Health Warning Label Vote Imminent

Wednesday, 8 July 2020, 10:29 am
Press Release: Alcohol Healthwatch

A pregnancy health warning label on alcohol will be voted on by Ministers of the Australian and New Zealand Ministerial Forum for Food Regulation (The Forum) on 17 July says Dr Nicki Jackson, Executive Director of Alcohol Healthwatch.

“We are focused on reducing and preventing alcohol-related harm in Aotearoa New Zealand. This includes increasing awareness of and support for alcohol-free pregnancies to prevent fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) as well as alcohol-related premature birth, miscarriage and stillbirth.

“The strong science behind the proposed pregnancy health warning label demonstrates best practice. We urge Ministers to do the right thing and to vote wisely,” continues Dr Jackson.

“New Zealand together with Australia can lead the world in effective labelling and as the world watches, it is our duty of care that can create a lasting legacy based on science that underpins the most effective label. Voting in favour of the label will finally provide a strong and consistent warning message of the lifelong harms that can result from alcohol use during pregnancy. This will protect our future generations for years to come,” concludes Jackson.

A petition was delivered to Parliament in 2000 calling for a specific warning label on alcohol to inform pregnant women and protect their babies. The petition was successful but the decision to confirm the regulation details is still being challenged – 20 years later.

The New Zealand Ministry of Health states that around half of all pregnancies are exposed to alcohol and, additional research found that 23% of New Zealand women report consuming alcohol in their first trimester.

The pregnancy health warning label to be voted on this month sends a clear signal about the risks of alcohol use during pregnancy, prompting discussions among New Zealanders and supporting social norms for alcohol-free pregnancies.

Working closely with colleagues in Australia to reach the Ministers and stakeholders, New Zealand is sharing an open letter that many have already signed and shared. It can be found at www.protectourfuture.org.nz. Kiwis are urged to sign, share and support this important initiative.

 

Notes to Editors

Dr Nicki Jackson, Executive Director of Alcohol Healthwatch is available for interviews and comments. Nicki is responsible for leading the team on reducing and preventing alcohol harm in New Zealand.

Christine Rogan is a Health Promotions Advisor at Alcohol Healthwatch and delivered the petition to Parliament 20 years ago. Christine is also available for comment.

Please visit www.ahw.org.nz for more information and links

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Alcohol Healthwatch on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Writing: Eastbourne Writers To Discuss Trials And Tribulations Of Getting Books Out During A Pandemic

The three writers and their books. From left: John Horrocks, Anne Manchester and Pete Carter. The three writers - Pete Carter, John Horrocks and Anne Manchester - have written three very different books, one fiction, two non-fiction, but all three ... More>>

Film: Trailer Released For New Heartfelt Comedy ‘Baby Done’ Starring Rose Matafeo And Matthew Lewis

The trailer for local comedy film Baby Done has today been unveiled ahead of its nationwide general release in October. From the production house behind Kiwi box office hits The Breaker Upperers and Hunt for the Wilderpeople , Baby Done stars ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 