News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

One-off Funding Welcome

Tuesday, 28 July 2020, 11:27 am
Press Release: Family Planning

Family Planning has welcomed the one-off funding support announced today which will be directed to initiatives to reduce waiting times for clients.

"We are very grateful for the $427,000 announced today by Minister Genter," Family Planning chief executive Jackie Edmond says. "The additional funding will allow us to employ additional people in our contact centre and increase nursing hours so we can offer more appointments.

"We were already under pressure prior to Covid but the lockdown put even more demand on our services. While we offered as many services as we could over the phone during lockdown and came back into our clinics as soon as we could, we had our own "curve" of clients needing appointments and it’s this curve that has put us under extreme pressure."

Ms Edmond says though welcome, today’s money will provide only temporary relief to our funding issues

"What we need is a fundamental shift to the way we’re funded which acknowledges that we’re an essential service under extreme funding pressure. The Minister’s own media release notes that this is the biggest funding increase we’ve had in more than 10 years. We have been saying for some time that without a substantive and sustainable increase in our contract funding - we’re simply not going to be able to continue to provide the services we do."

Ms Edmond says Family Planning is trying to navigate growing demand, increased costs, and more complex client consultations on a budget effectively the same as it was in 2008.

"We are grateful to the Minister for the support announced today - we will however, continue to make the case for contract funding which fully recognises and recompenses the work we do," Ms Edmond says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Family Planning on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra : Back On Tour

The NZSO will play from Kerikeri to Invercargill in a series of tours scheduled for the rest of the year. The first concert tour, Spirit, will be performed in Wellington and Auckland on August 6 and 7. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 