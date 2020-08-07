News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Christchurch COVID-19 Pop-up Testing Centre Open This Saturday

Friday, 7 August 2020, 3:11 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

Canterbury people without COVID-19 symptoms who wish to be tested for the virus can visit a pop-up testing centre at 170 Orchard Road near Christchurch Airport from 10am to 4pm this Saturday 8 August.

Getting a free COVID-19 test helps us rule out cases of COVID-19 in our community and helps keep our families and the country safe.

The temporary testing facility will have capacity for drive-through with testing through car windows, or walk-ins. For those without their own transport the nearest bus-stop is on Harewood Road, route 125.

Please follow staff instructions on arrival and visit early in the day if you can, in case of high demand. If you arrive close to 4pm and there are people waiting ahead of you we may not be able to fit you in. There may be a wait on arrival so please be patient.

You will be sent your result via text message but it may take up to 72 hours to receive your result. If you have a GP, your result will be available to them as well.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms (any acute respiratory infection with at least one of the following symptoms: new or worsening cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, stuffy or runny nose, lost sense of smell - with or without a fever) you should contact your General Practice team or call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Most GP teams are offering testing if you have these symptoms.

If you have symptoms and are not registered with a GP team you can attend the testing centre run by Whānau Ora at 250 Pages Road between 9am to 1pm, seven days a week. You do not need an appointment to attend.

If you are unwell and need to see a doctor you should call your usual GP team for advice 24/7. For general health information visit healthinfo.org.nz

