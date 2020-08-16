Physiotherapy Trust New Zealand - Covid 19 Announcement

Physiotherapy’s parent body The Chartered Society says there are four pillars that hold The House of Physiotherapy upright. The pillars are: -

1. Manual and Massage Therapy.

2. Electrotherapy

3. Exercise Therapy

4. Kindred Forms of Treatment

The Covid 19 lockdown has temporarily eliminated Manual therapy, and Electrotherapy but dented Kindred Forms of Treatment. [ taping, splinting, bandaging, acupuncture, counselling etc.

As Physiotherapists you will be excited to reignite these when you return to your clinics. In the meanwhile, Exercise therapy and to an extent Kindred Forms of Treatment, such as the wise counsel you provide patients can be continued under Tele Health.

The Physiotherapy Trust NZ remains strongly opposed to the two levels of patient ‘Entitlement ‘patients can receive using Tele Health. We believe the reputation of those who subscribe to this discrimination not only compromise the patient’s care and treatment, but also continues to damage their own reputations. Are we really in a “team of five million? “

The Trust will not enter “Partnerships “and be seen to lose the path of justice and alternative voice in the process.

The Trust continues to work respectfully, with determination and independently with many agencies to eradicate any bias, which so often affects the most disaffected patients.

Finally, we send Carpark Covid Clinicians the biggest accolade. The success of our fellow Primary Health Providers is a wonderful demonstration of what New Zealanders do best, show their outstanding capabilities, especially when the surroundings are primitive, but their personal characteristics are sublime. Salutations to all concerned.

