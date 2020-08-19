News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Physiotherapy Trust New Zealand - Covid 19 Announcement

Wednesday, 19 August 2020, 11:03 am
Press Release: Physiotherapy Trust

Masks or no masks, that has been a worldwide debate, and while discussions are healthy in times of crisis, decisions sometimes must be made rapidly to achieve most effective outcomes and prevent confusion.

It is fair to say there is confusion about the value of masks in preventing Covid 19 spread. If one looks at the data and follows international talk, even Primary Medical Providers will be confused, let alone the public whose talents lie outside specific medical education. This current disorientation has arisen as the ‘science ‘ of medicine and ‘ art ‘ of medicine have clashed. The Evidenced Based Medicine approach has been at odds with common sense wisdom that makes our daily administration of treatment so valuable.

Wearing masks will not stop Covid 19, but a mask does help protect against sudden coughing, sneezing or other exhalation taking any virus particles over a more widespread area. A seat belt in a car does not stop motor vehicle accidents, a restraint just helps protect the passenger. As best we know, covering up reduces harm by air transmission.

All physiotherapists know a sling on a child going to school may not be helping an injured arm to heal, but what the sling does is send a message for school friends to take special care where there is a warning sign. The sling on the young person also sends the message to the patient, they are not indestructible and an overzealous approach to the social moment may have poor consequences.

Wearing masks have the same implications. A mask is a badge that shows responsibility just as a Red Cross or Red Crescent indicates a certain integrity in the person wearing the badge.

The Physiotherapy Trust New Zealand recommends example setting and wearing a mask when in proximity with others, until this pandemic is under control or eliminated.



