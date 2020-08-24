Kiwis Challenged To Sweat For CF This September



SWEATEMBER challenges Kiwis to commit to any sweaty activity throughout September to get fit and raise money to support New Zealanders living with cystic fibrosis (CF).

CF is a progressive, genetic condition that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time. One in 25 New Zealanders carry the faulty gene that causes CF, often without knowing.

Living with CF is tough, time-consuming, and an emotional rollercoaster. It doesn't get easier for those affected. Life-saving medications such as Trikafta are still not funded in New Zealand, severely impacting both quality and length of life. There is no cure, and life expectancy is less than half that of the average New Zealander.

SWEATEMBER and the SWEAT4CF initiative has been created by Cystic Fibrosis NZ to help change this and give a brighter future for Kiwis with CF.

Campaign proceeds will be used to advocate for better access to care and medications, provide information, counselling, transplant and hospital support, and fund research.

We're challenging people to sweat because keeping active is one of the best ways a person with CF can manage their condition. It helps to clear the lungs of the thick, sticky mucus build up and minimises the chance of chest infections.

People with CF also sweat more than those without the condition, and this sweat is very salty. Many parents who have newborn babies with CF have reported noticing that their skin tastes salty when they kiss them. The ‘Sweat Test’ is also used to diagnose CF.

Make your sweat count today. Visit www.sweatember.org.nz to sign up and get sweating, or donate to the campaign.

