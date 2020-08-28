One Life Lost Is One Too Many

With the release of the annual provisional suicide statistics by the Chief Coroner, Pasifika wellbeing organisation Le Va is encouraged that the latest report offers hope.

“We are encouraged that the number of suspected suicides over the course of the year is lower than the past two years, “ Le Va chief executive Denise Kingi-Uluave says.

“However, one life lost is one too many. Every life lost represents someone’s partner, child, parent, friend, neighbour or colleague. There are long-lasting effects on families who have lost loved ones. Every suicide is a tragedy and we acknowledge the grief for the families that have lost someone,” Kingi-Uluave says.

World Suicide Prevention Day, 10 September, aims to raise awareness of suicide prevention. Le Va’s LifeKeepers training programme will honour people at the grassroots who have dedicated themselves to saving lives.

“The causes of suicide are complex, and work continues on multiple levels to prevent suicide.

Everyone must work together. We all have a role to play and everyone’s role will be different, Kingi-Uluave says.

“We need to have the ambulance at the top of the cliff, supporting those who may be at risk of suicide to get the help they need. If we identify those at risk early, we can have positive outcomes.

“It’s also about supporting people to live their lives to the fullest,” Kingi-Uluave concludes.

More than 7000 family and community members have been through Le Va’s evidence-informed national suicide prevention training, LifeKeepers, and Flo Talanoa. From these participants, 637 have reported connecting with someone they were concerned about and 523 have gone on to support someone they thought may be at risk of suicide.

LifeKeepers

Le Va’s LifeKeepers is a national suicide prevention programme that equips New Zealanders to create communities of care.

Flo

Le Va’s FLO: Pasifika for Life suicide prevention programme (FLO) aims to engage and empower Pasifika families and communities in a sustainable way to ensure they know how to prevent suicide, and to respond safely and effectively when and if a suicide occurs.

