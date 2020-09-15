COVID-19: ‘Clean Contact Case’ The Fix For Unsafe Face Mask Storage

Face masks are now the new normal in New Zealand, but as commuters, workers and shop-goers carry them around daily, the improper storing and lack of appropriate storage options available for reusable masks essentially make them a petri dish of bacteria.

STEK Care’s Clean Contact Case, which is sold with the Aerosilver Mask, has antimicrobial properties and removes germs when the mask is placed into it, extending the life of the mask and ensuring it remains safe to wear throughout the day.

STEK Care’s Exclusive Distributor for New Zealand, Rob Dillon, says there was a need for a face mask storage product because people are heading off to work and other places for the day, popping the same mask on and off.

“There was no need for a mask a few months ago, or even really one month ago. But now that we’re all using them virtually everyday in numerous settings, the question is how do you store your mask? What do you do when you’re not using it?

“If you’re leaving your mask in your bag, on your desk or on the kitchen table between uses, it’s further exposed to bacteria which sort of defeats the purpose.”

The Clean Contact Case safely stores your mask (or other items) and works by preventing contamination and actively removing harmful germs, says Dillon.

“The case contains copper and silver nanoparticles which destroy microbes that are exposed to its material – when you put your mask in, it comes out cleaner.

Complementary to the Clean Contact Case, Dillon says the STEK Care Aerosilver mask alone is more hygienic and high-tech than other reusable masks on the market.

“The mask is also created from a premium antimicrobial yarn containing a zirconium-silver compound and has been proven to kill 99.9% of harmful bacteria as you wear it. Both products together mean double the protection.”

Dillon says he brought the products into New Zealand to provide a higher quality option of face protection that he felt would benefit many Kiwis.

“The opportunity presented itself, and I thought that it was something that could obviously help with the current COVID situation right now.

“Masks are now required in many everyday settings; people are having to wear masks for hours, in some cases, on public transport, and same goes for air travel. Therefore, the STEK Care Mask and Clean Contact Case offer a more comfortable and safe solution.”

The benefits of using the Aerosilver Mask and the Clean Contact Case, according to Dillon, are that they’re safer, more comfortable, and cost-efficient. And, as there are roughly 200 billion plastic face masks and gloves used monthly around the world, he says these products are more sustainable.

“Due to the technology and materials used, the products are self-cleaning, which means they’re a lot safer than other masks. It’s cost-efficient as the life expectancy of the mask is maximised, it’s easy to wear and doesn’t cause irritation, and it’s washable and reusable.”

As the warmer months approach, Dillon says the Clean Contact Case and Aerosilver Mask will prove even more beneficial at providing comfort and protection in the heat where bugs typically have an easier breeding ground.

