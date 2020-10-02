News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

The Call Is Out For Bikers In Blue

Friday, 2 October 2020, 11:05 am
Press Release: Prostate Cancer Foundation

Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ and Indian Motorcycle are calling on bikers across the country to once again ride in solidarity, in the annual Bikers in Blue, Sunday 22 November, a show of support for the thousands of Kiwis affected by prostate cancer.

"If you haven’t been personally affected by prostate cancer, you’re bound to know someone who has," says Indian Motorcycle’s Country Manager, Glenn Veal, "and as such it is important that we all do our part to help raise awareness for this disease and help break the stigma around regular testing."

Registrations are now open for the rides in Auckland, Hamilton, Wairarapa, Wellington, Christchurch and Invercargill, and in a Bikers in Blue first, riders from Auckland and Hamilton will converge in a festival finish at Port Waikato.

Bikers in Blue is a great opportunity for fellow bikers to come together en masse in what is always a great day, for a good cause - people from all walks of life, on all sorts of bikes with a common goal, raising awareness in the fight against prostate cancer.

"Indian Motorcycles joined Bikers in Blue in 2019 and are proud to be able to support such an important event and very worthy cause once again," says Glenn.

Bikers in Blue is a fun event for what is a very serious issue, inspiring Kiwi men to take control of their health and get tested, because early detection is key to saving lives.

"The money raised goes towards increasing awareness and funding research into one of the country’s most prolific cancers, that kills over 600 New Zealand men each year," says Prostate Cancer Foundation CEO Graeme Woodside.

Up for grabs this year is a great range of raffle prizes as well as a special Bikers in Blue Trade Me Charity Auction featuring Indian Motorcycle Apparel for some lucky bidders.

Bikers in Blue raises vital funds to support the Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand in raising public awareness, funding ground-breaking research, providing support services for men living with prostate cancer, and their families, including welfare grants, and advocating for improved diagnosis and treatment outcomes.

For more information and to register, visit bikersinblue.org.nz

