News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Media Statement In Response To Release Today Of Bissett-Broome Report By SDHB

Friday, 2 October 2020, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Dr Phil Bagshaw

Since 2017, five reviews have found serious problems with the colonoscopy service and management of bowel cancer by the Southern District Health Board (SDHB). Our Bagshaw-Ding report, delivered eighteen months ago, detailed all the problems and gave constructive solutions for every one of them. Some people in senior governance, management and clinical leadership positions failed to take responsibility or follow all our recommendations; as a result patients continued to suffer unacceptable outcomes from their bowel cancers. Some recent tragic stories have emerged.

This is not only an appalling disgrace for SDHB; it is a similar national disgrace. The Ministry of Health should have intervened a long time ago. The relevant senior SDHB people must now be dismissed from their positions and leave. I call upon the Minister of Health to act immediately in the interests of the patients and public of the SDHB region.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dr Phil Bagshaw on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 