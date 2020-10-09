HealthCare NZ Wellbeing Service Supporting NZ’s Front-line Health Workers

HealthCare NZ has introduced a dedicated psychological health and wellbeing service to support New Zealand’s frontline health and community care workers in the response to Covid-19.

General Manager Mental Health & Wellbeing, Sean Versteegh, says the service is available for anyone working in either the public or private health sectors, to help them manage the stress and demands their work and roles may place upon them.

“The on-going situation with Covid-19 has put pressure on health professionals and care workers in communities across the country. Many continue going out into people’s homes to support them during the recent resurgence in cases and as the country moves through the alert levels. They so often go above and beyond what they would do normally.

“Therefore, it is important they can access high quality wellbeing support when they need it”.

Mr Versteegh says that people at the front line are incredibly resilient but have sustained a high workload under stressful circumstances for months now and this is continuing as more positive cases are confirmed.

“This new service supports people in maintaining their own wellbeing and mental health and avoid burnout as they help others. The service is free and is delivered through phone and video-conferencing technology, meaning people can connect directly with a highly trained specialist.

“When someone calls the line, you will be scheduled an appointment with a specialist where you can they can discuss any aspect of their wellbeing or mental health in confidence. It may be to talk about how they are feeling or their situation, receive advice on services and support available, or what actions they can take themselves for keeping well and for strong mental health”.

The support line is open Monday to Friday between 9am to 7pm.

“We encourage anyone on the health or community care frontline to use the service if they need to do so. They can easily book a confidential appointment with one of our experienced specialists by calling: 0800 820 080 or by emailing hcnz.wellbeing@healthcarenz.co.nz

“Together we are taking care of New Zealanders, our frontline health workers and uniting against Covid-19 – He waka eke noa”, says Mr Versteegh.

© Scoop Media

