Two Additional Community Testing Centres Open On The North Shore

The metro Auckland DHBs (Waitematā, Auckland and Counties Manukau) have opened two additional community testing centres (CTCs) on the North Shore this morning in response to an advisory issued by Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS).

ARPHS is asking people who were at The Malt pub in Greenhithe on Friday night, 16 October, from 7.30pm until 10pm, to self-isolate and get tested as part of an investigation into the movements of someone who tested positive with COVID-19.

A pop-up CTC is open today at North Wainoni Park in Greenhithe, and a surge CTC is open for a week from today at North Care Accident and Medical off Constellation Drive.

Thursday 22 October

NORTH WAINONI PARK, GREENHITHE

Churchouse Road, Greenhithe

8:30am – 4:30pm

Thursday 22 to Wednesday 28 October

NORTHCARE ACCIDENT AND MEDICAL

5 Home Place, off Constellation Drive, Rosedale

8am – 5pm

COVID-19 testing is also available across the city at the six permanent CTCs, and at urgent care clinics and general practices.

The additional CTCs are part of the resurgence plans of the metro Auckland DHBs who constantly review demand for testing and add or relocate testing capacity as needed.

Most people in the pub are considered casual contacts, but are being asked to get tested as soon as possible. They should stay at home in self-isolation until they receive a negative test result. Staff will also be asked to get tested. For more information visit http://arphs.health.nz/news/patrons-of-greenhithe-pub-asked-to-self-isolate-and-get-tested/

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test

